April 9 (Reuters) - Simulations Plus Inc:

* SIMULATIONS PLUS - Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* SIMULATIONS PLUS REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER FY2020 REVENUE

* SIMULATIONS PLUS - QTRLY NET REVENUES INCREASED 22.2% TO $10.3 MILLION