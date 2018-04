April 9 (Reuters) - Simulations Plus Inc:

* SIMULATIONS PLUS REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER FY2018 REVENUE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES WERE $7.4 MILLION, UP $1.7 MILLION, OR 28.9%, COMPARED TO $5.7 MILLION IN 2QFY17​

* ‍RECORDED BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES OF $1.1 MLN IN 2QFY18 DUE TO EFFECTS OF A $1.5 MLN ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO DEFERRED TAXES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: