BRIEF-Sin Ghee Huat Corp Says Revenue For FY Ending 30 June Expected To Be About 20%-30% Lower

June 5 (Reuters) - Sin Ghee Huat Corp Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 20% TO 30% LOWER

* GROSS PROFIT ALSO EXPECTED TO FALL IN TANDEM WITH DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR FY

* ALSO EXPERIENCING DELAY IN COLLECTIONS FROM SOME CUSTOMERS

* DECIDED TO CEASE BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF SG METALS (SUZHOU) FROM CLOSE OF CURRENT FY

* DECIDED THAT JV ARRANGEMENT IN NEW ZEALAND, FIRST BREAK SG METALS 2015 LTD, BE TERMINATED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: