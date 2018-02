Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sinarmas Land Ltd:

* Q4 REVENUE S$560.4 MILLION VERSUS S$328.1 MILLION

* Q4 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD S$390.6 MILLION VERSUS S$116.4 MILLION

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP 412.5% TO S$238.2 MILLION IN Q4 2017