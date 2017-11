Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sinarmas Land Ltd

* Qtrly profit attributable to owners S$17.6 mln versus S$17.4 mln‍​

* Qtrly revenue S$‍199.6​ million versus S$145.9 million a year ago

* Proposing an interim dividend of 0.8 singapore cents