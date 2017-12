Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP ENTERS INTO RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT, TENNIS CHANNEL CARRIAGE AGREEMENT WITH NCTC

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC - AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR CARRIAGE OF SINCLAIR OWNED TENNIS CHANNEL

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST - AGREEMENT ALLOWS NCTC‘S MEMBER COS TO OPT INTO A MULTI-YEAR RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: