BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms

May 2 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP REMOVED FROM SONY VUE PLATFORMS

* SAYS ALL OF SINCLAIR’S ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC AFFILIATED STATIONS REMOVED FROM SONY’S PLAYSTATION VUE PLATFORM

* SAYS REMOVAL FROM PLAYSTATION VUE PLATFORM AS RESULT OF SONY FAILING TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS,

* SAYS IMPASSE AFFECTS ALL OF SONY’S PLAYSTATION VUE SUBSCRIBERS LOCATED IN SINCLAIR MARKETS

* SAYS BECAUSE OF VERY SMALL SUBSCRIBER BASE THAT PLAYSTATION VUE HAS, THE IMPASSE WILL HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON SINCLAIR

* SAYS SONY ADVISED SUBSCRIBERS IT WILL REPLACE CO'S STATIONS WITH CERTAIN ON DEMAND CONTENT