BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group says receives request for additional info from U.S. DOJ​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* On Aug 2, co received a request for additional information and documentary material, from U.S. Department of Justice
* Tribune received substantively identical request from DOJ regarding transactions contemplated by merger agreement - SEC filing
* Request from DOJ for information related to merger agreement with Tribune Media Co
* Issuance of second request extends waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino ACT until 30 days after co, Tribune substantially complied with request