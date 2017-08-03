FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 hours
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group says receives request for additional info from U.S. DOJ​
August 3, 2017 / 4:44 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group says receives request for additional info from U.S. DOJ​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* ‍On Aug 2, co received a request for additional information and documentary material, from U.S. Department of Justice ​

* ‍Tribune received substantively identical request from DOJ regarding transactions contemplated by merger agreement - SEC filing​

* ‍Request from DOJ for information related to merger agreement with Tribune Media Co​

* ‍Issuance of second request extends waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino ACT until 30 days after co, Tribune substantially complied with request​ Source text (bit.ly/2v0MGlN) Further company coverage:

