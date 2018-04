April 30 (Reuters) - Sinclair Pharma PLC:

* FY GROSS PROFIT INCREASED 23% TO £32.9 MILLION

* SINCLAIR PHARMA - EX US, BOARD EXPECTS TO DELIVER AT LEAST MID-TEENS PERCENTAGE REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018 WITH HIGH MARGINAL PROFITABILITY

* AS IN 2017 GROUP’S REVENUES WILL BE SECOND HALF WEIGHTED IN 2018

* AT ADJUSTED EBITDA LEVEL, BOARD EXPECTS GROUP TO REMAIN PROFITABLE IN 2018