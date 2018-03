March 26 (Reuters) - Sinclair Pharma Plc:

* UPDATE ON US DISTRIBUTION OF SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT

* CONFIRMS IT WILL REGAIN FULL US DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT, SILHOUETTE REFINE AND SILHOUETTE LIFT® ON 31 MARCH 2018

* IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO SECURE NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT IN US

* IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS FOR AN EXTENDED DEBT FACILITY WHICH MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO PROVIDE GREATER FLEXIBILITY THAN CURRENT ARRANGEMENT