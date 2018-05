BRIEF-Sinclair Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.42

May 9 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6.1% TO $665.4 MILLION VERSUS $626.9 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MILLION

* SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MILLION TO $1,818 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $660.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)