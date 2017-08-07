BRIEF-Sinclair says FCC denies motion for extension, additional information in Sinclair-Tribune merger

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Federal Communications Commission denies motion for extension and additional information in Sinclair-Tribune merger

* On Aug 3, FCC issued order denying motion for additional information, documents, extension of time filed by Dish Network, among others

* FCC action does not mean that Dish Network, American Cable Association, Public Knowledge cannot file against deal; expected that they will​

* FCC agreed there was no justification to extend petition to deny period, was premature to extend reply period before petitions to deny have even been filed