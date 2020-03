March 5 (Reuters) - Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF ABOUT RMB22 MILLION TO RMB32 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO OVERALL DECREASE IN GROUP’S SELLING AND DISTRIBUTION EXPENSES IN CURRENT PERIOD

* SINCO PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS LTD SEES FY CONSOL NET PROFIT OF ABOUT RMB22 MILLION TO RMB32 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB280.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)