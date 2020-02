Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sing Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE S$316.4 MILLION VERSUS S$76.2 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$45.4 MILLION VERSUS S$11.2 MILLION

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.85 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* DUE TO IMPACT OF BUSHFIRES & CORONAVIRUS, ROOM REVENUE OF HOSPITALITY ASSET IN MELBOURNE EXPECTED TO DECLINE AS OCCUPANCY RATES DROP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: