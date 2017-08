July 31 (Reuters) - Sing Lee Software (Group) Ltd

* ‍EXPECTED THAT CONSOLIDATED LOSSES OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 MAY INCREASE ​

* ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​