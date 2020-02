BRIEF-Singapore Airlines And SilkAir Further Reduces Flight Capacity To China Temporarily

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES AND SILKAIR WILL BE FURTHER RATIONALISING FLIGHTS TO CHINA TEMPORARILY

* SERVICES TO SOME DESTINATIONS WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNTIL SITUATION ON CORONAVIRUS IMPROVES

* WILL MAINTAIN MINIMUM CONNECTIVITY TO BEIJING, SHANGHAI, GUANGZHOU, CHONGQING FOR NOW DESPITE REDUCED DEMAND

* AS A RESULT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, DEMAND FOR AIR TRAVEL BETWEEN SINGAPORE AND CHINA HAS DECLINED SIGNIFICANTLY Source (bit.ly/2w4T6mV) Further company coverage: