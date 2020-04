April 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES SAYS SINGAPORE AIRLINES AND SILKAIR WILL OPERATE A REDUCED SCHEDULE OF SERVICES FROM APRIL TO JUNE 2020

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES SAYS REDUCTION OF SERVICES AMOUNTS TO 96% OF PASSENGER CAPACITY THAT HAD BEEN ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED Source: bit.ly/2VPVHdq Further company coverage: