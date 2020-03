BRIEF-Singapore Airlines Announces Significant Capacity Cuts & Grounding Of Aircrafts

March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* MAKES SIGNIFICANT CAPACITY CUTS AND GROUNDS AIRCRAFT

* WILL BE CUTTING 96% OF CAPACITY THAT HAD BEEN ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED UP TO END-APRIL

* WILL RESULT IN GROUNDING OF AROUND 138 SIA AND SILKAIR AIRCRAFT

* SCOOT WILL ALSO SUSPEND MOST OF ITS NETWORK, RESULTING IN GROUNDING OF 47 OF ITS FLEET OF 49 AIRCRAFT

* UNCLEAR WHEN SIA GROUP CAN BEGIN TO RESUME NORMAL SERVICES

* TAKING STEPS TO BUILD UP ITS LIQUIDITY, AND TO REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OPERATING COSTS

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD ANNOUNCES ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH AIRCRAFT MANUFACTURERS TO DEFER UPCOMING AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES

* RESULTANT COLLAPSE IN DEMAND FOR AIR TRAVEL HAS LED TO A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN SIA’S PASSENGER REVENUES

* SALARY CUTS FOR SIA GROUP’S MANAGEMENT WITH DIRECTORS ALSO AGREEING TO A CUT IN THEIR FEES

* IS ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS FOR FUTURE FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

* MEASURES TO ADDRESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 INCLUDE A VOLUNTARY NO-PAY LEAVE SCHEME UP TO CERTAIN MANAGEMENT POSITIONS