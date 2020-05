BRIEF-Singapore Airlines CFO Says Updated Capital Spending Forecast Does Not Reflect Negotiations With Airbus, Boeing On Delivery Deferrals

May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES CFO SAYS UPDATED CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST DOES NOT REFLECT NEGOTIATIONS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON DELIVERY DEFERRALS

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES EXEC SAYS DO NOT EXPECT A REBOUND TO NORMAL CAPACITY LEVELS IN NEXT 6 TO 12 MONTHS

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES CFO SAYS 777-200S TO LEAVE FLEET A BIT EARLY, BY END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES CFO SAYS LEASES ON A330S EXPIRE IN NEXT 12-14 MONTHS, WILL NOT BE EXTENDED Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)