FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 10:11 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited :

* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

* Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with cae inc to incorporate a joint venture company in singapore

* Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company

* Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company

* Proposed jv is not expected to have any material impact on financial performance,net tangible assets per share & eps for current fy

* Sia's 50% share of investment will be funded through its internal resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.