April 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS FROM SIAS

* SAYS S$3.3 BILLION RAISED FROM PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE FOR CAPEX

* OF CAPITAL RAISED, S$3.3 BILLION CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO BE USED FOR AIRCRAFT PURCHASES AND AIRCRAFT RELATED PAYMENTS

* EXPECTS TO OPERATE A SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED CAPACITY FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE