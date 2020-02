BRIEF-Singapore Airlines Posts Q3 Profit Attributable Of S$314.8 Million

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* Q3 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$ 314.8 MILLION VERSUS S$284.1 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE S$4,470.6 MILLION VERSUS S$4,341.5 MILLION

* GROWING SCALE OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK POSES SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES TO SIA GROUP

* FOR Q4, GROUP HAS HEDGED 79% OF ITS FUEL REQUIREMENTS IN MOPS AT A WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF USD76

* VOLATILITY IN FUEL PRICES IS LIKELY TO PERSIST

* FOR FY2020/21, GROUP HAS HEDGED 51% IN MOPS AND 22% IN BRENT AT WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICES OF $74 AND $58 PER BARREL RESPECTIVELY

* CONTINUE TO PURSUE ONGOING STRATEGIC INITIATIVES INCLUDING INTEGRATION OF PARENT AIRLINE COMPANY AND SILKAIR

* PARENT AIRLINE CO AND SILKAIR HAVE DRASTICALLY REDUCED FREQUENCIES ON ALL MAINLAND CHINA ROUTES IN FEB AND MARCH 2020

* DEMAND FOR SERVICES TO MAINLAND CHINA SEVERELY AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* VOLATILITY IN FUEL PRICES LIKELY TO PERSIST DUE TO RECENT GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS & DEMAND-SIDE UNCERTAINTIES IN GLOBAL OIL MARKET

* SILKAIR WILL CEASE SERVICES TO KOLKATA FROM 29 MARCH 2020

* SCOOT SUSPENDED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA UNTIL 28 MARCH 2020