June 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SILKAIR INCREASING NUMBER OF DESTINATIONS TO BE COVERED BY THEIR PASSENGER NETWORK IN JUNE & JULY 2020

* SIA HAS CUT ABOUT 94% OF PASSENGER CAPACITY THAT HAD BEEN ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR JUNE AND JULY DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SIA AND SILKAIR WILL CONTINUE TO ADJUST CAPACITY TO MATCH THE DEMAND FOR INTERNATIONAL AIR TRAVEL