BRIEF-Singapore Airlines Says Cut Capacity Further In Response To Global Border Closures

March 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES CUTS CAPACITY FURTHER IN RESPONSE TO GLOBAL BORDER CLOSURES

* SUSPENDING ADDITIONAL SERVICES ACROSS ITS NETWORK

* SIA WILL OPERATE ONLY 50% OF CAPACITY THAT HAD BEEN ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED UP TO END-APRIL

* SIA EXPECTS TO MAKE FURTHER CUTS TO ITS CAPACITY

* SIA GROUP WILL ALSO CONSULT UNIONS ONCE AGAIN AS IT URGENTLY TAKES STEPS TO FURTHER CUT COSTS

* “ADDITIONAL MEASURES WILL BE ANNOUNCED WHEN THEY HAVE BEEN FIRMED UP”

* “EXPECT PACE OF THIS DETERIORATION TO ACCELERATE”

* COMPANY IS ACTIVELY TAKING STEPS TO BUILD UP LIQUIDITY