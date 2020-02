Feb 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES SAYS FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA MADE UP 11% OF CAPACITY IN DEC. QUARTER FOR MAIN BRAND, MORE THAN THAT FOR BUDGET ARM SCOOT

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES SAYS MAINTANING MINIMUM FLIGHTS TO BEIJING, SHANGHAI, GUANGZHOU AND CHONGQING DESPITE FALL IN DEMAND FROM VIRUS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)