Feb 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES SAYS HAS FROZEN RECRUITMENT FOR GROUND POSITIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES SAYS CLOSELY MONITORING EVOLVING SITUATION AND WILL ADOPT ADDITIONAL MEASURES IF NEEDED

* SINGAPORE AIRLINES SAYS WILL NOT DO ANYTHING TO HARM LONG-TERM COMPETITIVENESS