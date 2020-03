March 16 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* IN FEB SIA GROUP AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE DOWN 17.0% AS TRAVEL DEMAND WAS SEVERELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* FEB TOTAL GROUP AIRLINES PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 69.1% VERSUS 81.2%

* TRAVEL DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO WEAKEN SIGNIFICANTLY IN NEAR TERM

* FEB CARGO LOAD FACTOR 3.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS HIGHER

* FEB SIA GROUP AIRLINES PLF DOWN 12.1 PERCENTAGE POINT TO 69.1%

* IN FEB, SINGAPORE AIRLINES’ PLF DECLINED BY 13.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 67.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: