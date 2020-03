BRIEF-Singapore Airlines Says To Raise S$8.8 Bln Through Rights Issue

March 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines:

* SAYS PROPOSES RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE OF SHARES AND BONDS TO RAISE ABOUT S$8.8 BILLION

* SAYS RIGHTS SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT S$3 FOR EACH RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY TWO EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES OF THE COMPANY

* SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE OF RIGHTS SHARES IS ABOUT S$5.3 BILLION

* SAYS TO RAISE ABOUT $3.5 BILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF RIGHTS MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* SAYS UNIT OF TEMASEK HOLDINGS GIVES UNDERTAKING TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF APPROVING RIGHTS ISSUE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anshuman Daga)