March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd:

* SAYS REACHED AGREEMENTS WITH UNIONS FOR COST-CUTTING MEASURES THAT WILL IMPACT ABOUT 10,000 STAFF - INTERNAL MEMO

* SAYS MEASURES INCLUDE VOLUNTARY NO-PAY LEAVE FOR ALL STAFF UP TO DVPS - INTERNAL MEMO

* SAYS MEASURES ALSO INCLUDE VARYING DAYS OF COMPULSORY NO-PAY LEAVE EVERY MONTH FOR PILOTS - INTERNAL MEMO