Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Singapore MTI official says MTI’s central view is that GDP growth in 2018 is likely to come in around the middle of the forecast range of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent

* Singapore dollar little changed at S$1.3472 per U.S. dollar after better-than-expected GDP data

* Singapore central bank official says monetary policy in 2017 remains appropriate (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)