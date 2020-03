March 17 (Reuters) - Singapore eDevelopment Ltd:

* SINGAPORE EDEVELOPMENT-STUDIES INDICATE IMPACT BIOMEDICAL’S LINEBACKER & EQUIVIR PERFORMED WELL IN INHIBITING 3 INTEGRAL MECHANISMS OF SARS-COV-2

* SINGAPORE EDEVELOPMENT - EQUIVIR AND LINEBACKER ARE UNDERGOING ACCELERATED TESTING AGAINST SARS-COV-2 VIRUS