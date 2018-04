April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* Q3 REVENUE S$222 MILLION, UP 10% FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* Q3 SECURITIES DAILY AVERAGE TRADED VALUE (SDAV) INCREASED 17% TO S$1.45 BILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 5 CENTS, UNCHANGED

* FY 2018 TECHNOLOGY-RELATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN S$60 MILLION AND S$65 MILLION