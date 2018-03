BRIEF-Singapore Exchange Proposes To Refine Members' Derivatives Clearing Fund Requirements

March 13 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED (NEWS RELEASE: SGX PROPOSES TO REFINE MEMBERS’ DERIVATIVES CLEARING FUND REQUIREMENTS)

* ‍SUBJECT TO REGULATORY CLEARANCE, SGX INTENDS TO INTRODUCE REFINEMENTS IN Q3 OF 2018​

* AMENDMENTS ALSO INCLUDE COMBINING EXCHANGE-TRADED DERIVATIVES AND OTC COMMODITY DERIVATIVES INTO A SINGLE CONTRACT CLASS

* AMENDMENTS INCLUDE CHANGE SUCH THAT MEMBERS’ CONTRIBUTION REQUIREMENTS ARE DIRECTLY DECIDED BY POTENTIAL STRESS TEST LOSSES

* POTENTIAL STRESS TEST LOSSES REFER TO THOSE THAT SGX-DC MIGHT SUFFER IN EVENT OF A DEFAULT OF A CLEARING MEMBER