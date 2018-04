BRIEF-Singapore Exchange RegCo Reviews Noble Group's Restructuring Support Agreement

April 5 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* REVIEWS NOBLE GROUP LIMITED’S RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT

* NOTES ‍RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN NOBLE GROUP AND CERTAIN SENIOR CREDITORS​

* ‍SGX REGCO URGES SENIOR CREDITORS TO RECONSIDER PROPOSAL TO ENSURE PARITY IN TREATMENT OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS​

* SHAREHOLDERS’ APPROVAL FOR PRIMARY RESTRUCTURING WILL BE SOUGHT

* SGX REGCO IS OF VIEW THAT SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD HAVE FREEDOM OF CHOICE IN VOTING ON PRIMARY RESTRUCTURING

* SGX REGCO WILL NOT HESITATE TO REGISTER ITS CONCERNS ABOUT ALTERNATIVE RESTRUCTURING