BRIEF-Singapore Exchange Regulation Announces Guidance On Holding Of General Meetings Amid COVID-19

March 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION ANNOUNCES GUIDANCE ON HOLDING OF GENERAL MEETINGS AMID COVID-19

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS ISSUERS MAY ARRANGE TO SEGREGATE ATTENDEES ACROSS VARIOUS VENUES FOR AGMS; VIDEO-LINKS COULD BE GIVEN

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS ISSUERS SHOULD IMPLEMENT TEMPERATURE AND HEALTH SCREENING MEASURES AT GENERAL MEETING VENUE

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS ISSUERS SHOULD TURN AWAY ATTENDEES WHO ARE UNWELL, & THOSE WITH TRAVEL HISTORY TO CERTAIN COUNTRIES/REGIONS

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS MEETINGS VENUE SHOULD BE ORGANISED TO REDUCE CROWDING; SEATS SHOULD AT LEAST ONE METRE APART FROM ONE ANOTHER