BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says qtrly NPAT attributable to shareholders S$85.2 mln vs S$76.8 mln

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
* Our fy2018 operating expenses are expected to be between S$425 and S$435 million
* Qtrly operating revenue S$ 207.7 million versus S$198.1 million
* proposed final dividend of 13 cents per share
* Qtrly npat attributable to shareholders S$85.2 million versus S$76.8 million
* Fy technology-related capital expenditure to be between S$60 and S$65 million
* "Expect Asian market activities to return to higher levels of past years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)