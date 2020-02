Feb 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SAYS SGX REGCO TO GIVE EXTRA 2 MONTHS TO ISSUERS TO HOLD AGMS DUE TO CONCERNS ABOUT LARGE-GROUP MEETINGS AMID COVID-19

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SAYS TO ALLOW ISSUERS WITH DEC 31 FY END, UP TO JUNE 30 2020 TO HOLD AGMS TO APPROVE THEIR DEC 31, 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SAYS GRANTS WAIVER AFTER FEEDBACK BY SHAREHOLDERS WHO WERE CONCERNED ABOUT LARGE-GROUP MEETINGS AMID COVID-19 SITUATION Further company coverage: