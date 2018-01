Jan 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FY2018 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN S$410 MILLION AND S$420 MILLION

* SEES FY TECHNOLOGY-RELATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN S$60 MILLION AND S$65 MILLION.

* EXPECT MARKET ACTIVITY TO IMPROVE AND MORE LISTINGS TO BE ACQUIRED