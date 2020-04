BRIEF-Singapore Exchange Steps Up Offsite Monitoring Of Members' Financial And Liquidity Conditions

April 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* TO CLOSE CENTRAL DEPOSITORY CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTRE FROM 18 APRIL 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* STEPPED UP OFFSITE MONITORING OF MEMBERS’ FINANCIAL AND LIQUIDITY CONDITION DUE TO MARKET VOLATILITY; DOING MORE STRESS TESTS

* MEMBERS CONTINUE TO BE ABLE TO MEET THEIR FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS TO SGX

* MEMBERS' BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS CONTINUE TO BE MONITORED TO MINIMISE RISK OF DISRUPTION TO THEIR BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS