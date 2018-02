BRIEF-Singapore Exchange Updates on India Equity Derivatives

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* ‍WILL LIST SUCCESSOR PRODUCTS TO ITS SGX NIFTY FAMILY OF PRODUCTS BEFORE AUGUST 2018​

* ‍SGX NIFTY FAMILY OF PRODUCTS CAN CONTINUE TO LIST, TRADE AND CLEAR UNINTERRUPTED ON SGX UNTIL AUGUST 2018 AT A MINIMUM​

* WILL CONTINUE WORK WITH NSE TO DEVELOP LINK TO ALLOW INTERNATIONAL MARKET PARTICIPANTS TO TRADE ON NSE‘S INTERNATIONAL EXCHANGE​

* MARKET PARTICIPANTS TO BE ABLE TO TRANSITION TO SUCCESSOR PRODUCTS BEFORE EXPIRY OF SGX'S LICENCE DEAL