BRIEF-Singapore Finmin Says Expects Overall Budget Deficit Of S$10.9 Billion, Or 2.1% Of Gdp, For Fy2020

Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE FINMIN SAYS SAYS TO REDUCE FOREIGN WORK PASS QUOTAS IN CONSTRUCTION, MARINE SHIPYARD AND PROCESS SECTORS

* SINGAPORE FINMIN SAYS CITY-STATE AIMS TO PHASE OUT VEHICLES WITH INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES BY 2040

* SINGAPORE FINMIN SAYS TO PROVIDE REBATES ON REGISTRATION FEES FOR FULLY ELECTRIC CARS AND TAXIS

* SINGAPORE FINMIN SAYS TO SET UP COASTAL AND FLOOD PROTECTION FUND WITH AN INITIAL S$5 BILLION

* SINGAPORE FINMIN SAYS TO SET ASIDE S$1 BILLION OVER NEXT THREE YEARS TO BUILD GOVERNMENT’S CYBER AND DATA SECURITY CAPABILITIES

* SINGAPORE FINMIN SAYS EXPECTS OVERALL BUDGET DEFICIT OF S$1.7 BILLION, OR 0.3% OF GDP, FOR FY2019

* SINGAPORE FINMIN SAYS EXPECTS OVERALL BUDGET DEFICIT OF S$10.9 BILLION, OR 2.1% OF GDP, FOR FY2020