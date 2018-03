March 21 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Land Ltd:

* SINGAPORE GIC (REALTY) PTE LTD’S RECOSIA CHINA SELLS 384,000 H-SHARES OF BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD AT AN AVERAGE PRICE PER SHARE OF HK$5.3104 ON MAR 19 - HKEX FILING

* SINGAPORE GIC (REALTY) PTE LTD'S RECOSIA CHINA OWNS 13.99 PERCENT OF BEIJING CAPITAL LAND AFTER TRANSACTION FROM 14.03 PERCENT PREVIOUSLY - HKEX FILING Source text in English: bit.ly/2FRW5Dm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)