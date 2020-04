April 13 (Reuters) - Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd :

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED ITS FACTORY IN MALAYSIA FROM 18 MARCH TO 28 APRIL

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK LIKELY TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2020

* APPLICATION TO MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY SINGAPORE TO GRANT AN EXEMPTION FROM SUSPENSION OF SERVICES APPROVED