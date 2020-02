Feb 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Medical Group Ltd:

* SINGAPORE MEDICAL GROUP LTD- DECLARES A MAIDEN FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.8 CENTS PER SHARE

* SINGAPORE MEDICAL -POLICY TO DECLARE DIVIDENDS OF NOT LESS THAN 20% OF GROUP'S CORE EARNINGS EXCLUDING SHARE OF RESULTS OF JV & ASSOCIATES IN ANY FY