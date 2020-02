Feb 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Medical Group Ltd:

* Q4 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$3.7 MILLION VERSUS S$2.9 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE S$25.9 MILLION VERSUS S$22.2 MILLION

* IN NEAR TERM, GROUP EXPECTS TO BE IMPACTED BY RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19