BRIEF-Singapore Medical Says Revenue From Segments Of Business Affected In Singapore

May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Medical Group Ltd:

* SINGAPORE MEDICAL GROUP-REVENUE FROM SEGMENTS OF BUSINESS AFFECTED FOLLOWING SIGNIFICANT DROP IN NO. OF FOREIGN PATIENTS SEEKING TREATMENTS IN SINGAPORE

* SINGAPORE MEDICAL GROUP - DECIDED TO REVISE PROPOSED DIVIDEND TO S$0.004 PER SHARE ANNOUNCED ON 24 FEB

* SINGAPORE MEDICAL GROUP-EXPECT RESULTS OF GROUP TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* SINGAPORE MEDICAL GROUP - REVISES PROPOSED DIVIDEND TO S$0.004 PER SHARE