Feb 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Post Ltd:

* Q3 NET PROFIT S$30.5 MILLION VERSUS S$50.2 MILLION

* FOR Q3 DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.5 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE

* NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ISSUE HAS NOT HAD A MATERIAL IMPACT TO THE GROUP RESULTS THUS FAR

* IF CORONAVIRUS SITUATION PERSISTS OR WORSENS, IT MIGHT CREATE FURTHER MACROECONOMIC HEADWINDS