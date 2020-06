BRIEF-Singapore Post Updates On Arbitration Regarding Acquisition Of Certain Shares In FHPL

June 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Post Ltd:

* UPDATES ON ARBITRATION AGAINST CO BEFORE SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION CENTRE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN SHARES IN FHPL

* TRIBUNAL ALSO RULED IN CO’S FAVOUR ON MATERIAL ACCOUNTING & COMPUTATIONAL ISSUES UNDER SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* TRIBUNAL ISSUED PARTIAL AWARD IN ARBITRATION & DISMISSED CLAIMS AGAINST CO

* TRIBUNAL DIRECTED PARTIES TO SEE IF THEY CAN AGREE FINAL AMOUNT PAYABLE FOR TRANSFER OF THE 37.5% SHARES IN FHPL TO CO

* IF PARTIES FAIL TO AGREE ON FINAL AMOUNT PAYABLE, TRIBUNAL WILL MAKE A FINAL DETERMINATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: