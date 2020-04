BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings Expects Loss Of Revenue Of £4-8 Mln Till End Of FY

April 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP EXPECTS A LOSS OF REVENUE OF £4 - 8 MILLION TILL END OF FINANCIAL YEAR GIVEN CURRENT LEVEL OF OCCUPANCY

* UPDATES ON UK STUDENT ACCOMMODATION ASSETS AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* OFFERING STUDENTS OPTION TO LEAVE THEIR TENANCIES EARLY FOR AY19/20

* STUDENTS WHO CHOOSE TO RETURN HOME TO NOT PAY RENT WHILE REFUNDS WILL BE MADE TO STUDENTS WHO HAVE ALREADY PAID UP TO END OF TERM

* AS OF 30 MARCH, 25 OF GROUP’S PBSA ASSETS UNDER STUDENT CASTLE & CAPITOL STUDENTS BRANDS CONTINUE TO BE IN OPERATION

* SPH WILL BE COLLABORATING CLOSELY WITH KEY PARTNERS TO SUPPORT STUDENTS