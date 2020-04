BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings Posts HY Net Profit Attributable Of S$77.6 Mln

April 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* BOARD MEMBERS HAVE TAKEN A VOLUNTARY 10 PER CENT REDUCTION IN DIRECTORS’ FEES

* CEO IS TAKING A PAY CUT OF 10 PER CENT WHILE OTHER SENIOR MANAGEMENT STAFF WILL SEE A SALARY REDUCTION OF 5 PER CENT

* DECIDED TO REDUCE AMOUNT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND IN VIEW OF UNCERTAINTY OVER COVID-19 IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESSES

* CUTS WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 2020 AND WILL BE REVIEWED AT END OF YEAR

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.5 CENTS PER SHARE WHICH WILL BE PAID ON 22 MAY 2020

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$77.6 MILLION VERSUS S$85.6 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$77.6 MILLION VERSUS S$85.6 MILLION

* HY OPERATING REVENUE S$471.4 MILLION VERSUS S$477.6 MILLION